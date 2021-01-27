Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.98.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $879.77. 578,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,570,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $737.84 and its 200 day moving average is $490.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,768.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

