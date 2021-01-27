Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $18.93 on Wednesday, reaching $864.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,095,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,865,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,735.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $742.51 and its 200 day moving average is $494.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

