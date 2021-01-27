TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Up 9.6%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) shares shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.75. 107,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 47,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The firm has a market cap of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 887,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,616.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $47,042.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.