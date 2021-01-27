Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.73-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.36 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

Shares of TTEK traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.99. 32,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

