Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73 to $0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million to $595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.35 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 458,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,771. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $777,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.