Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $279,217,000. Natixis lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after buying an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.89.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

