Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.26.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

