Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,992,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

