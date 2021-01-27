Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Textron updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. 42,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

