TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $77.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.223 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

