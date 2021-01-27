TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.46.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$88.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$98.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

