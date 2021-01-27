Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

THLLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 8,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060. Thales has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61.

