The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The AES has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The AES has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The AES to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

The AES stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The AES has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

