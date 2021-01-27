The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 33,106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,735 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

NYSE BK opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.