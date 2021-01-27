The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 50,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.99.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.