The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.81

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 2180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.07%.

In related news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $142,900.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,872.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,847. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Buckle by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 277,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after buying an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 631,400 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in The Buckle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 767,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in The Buckle by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

