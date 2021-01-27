The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.54.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 139,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.