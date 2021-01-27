The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Up 6.2%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $44.99. 1,801,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,041,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

