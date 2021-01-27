The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 436 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 355 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 347.62.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

