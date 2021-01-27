The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

