The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,559,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 451,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.