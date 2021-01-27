The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $282.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $304.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

