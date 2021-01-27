The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 32.2% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $282.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

