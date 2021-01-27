The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,636 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.