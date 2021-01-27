The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.99

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 1686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

The company has a market cap of $844.27 million, a PE ratio of -442.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021 over the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $2,971,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

