The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.90

The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:NAIT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 234 ($3.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,249. The firm has a market cap of £334.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The North American Income Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 187.50 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.11.

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £2,969.30 ($3,879.41).

The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

