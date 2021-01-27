The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Down 7.5%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.75 and last traded at $43.24. Approximately 945,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,002,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

ODP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The ODP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 615,216 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in The ODP in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at $240,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at $1,894,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

