The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $3.13. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $14.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

PNC stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.37. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Prudential PLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 139,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,590,000 after purchasing an additional 133,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.