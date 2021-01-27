The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 2,463 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $66,968.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,217,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,471,888.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,035,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $1,456,569.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Julie Wainwright sold 196 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

