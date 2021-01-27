The Restaurant Group plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year.

RSTGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of RSTGF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

