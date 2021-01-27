The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post sales of $229.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $234.14 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $918.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $926.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $983.23 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,779,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

