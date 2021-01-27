The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 60,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 20.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 310,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after buying an additional 52,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

TJX opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

