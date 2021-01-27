The TJX Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 22,567 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 12,537 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 60,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 310,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

