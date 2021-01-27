The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $68,220,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

TTD traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $773.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $848.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.21. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

