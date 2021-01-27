The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

