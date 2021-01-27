The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.