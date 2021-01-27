The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Valens from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS VLNCF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The Valens has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

The Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

