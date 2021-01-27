The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.71. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.