The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.64, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.