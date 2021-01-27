The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.