Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 50,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $16.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $491.22. 70,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.39. The company has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

