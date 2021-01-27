THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get THK alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of THKLY opened at $17.37 on Friday. THK has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -434.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THK (THKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.