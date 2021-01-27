ThoreCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $31,289.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $5,921.23 or 0.19500000 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $513.29 million and approximately $31,289.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00134492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00296094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00035926 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.