Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 345 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,206.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 350,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,273,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998,292 shares of company stock worth $39,040,521 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WORK shares. Wedbush upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.76 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

