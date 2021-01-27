Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

BDX stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,579. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.77 and its 200-day moving average is $246.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

