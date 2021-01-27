Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $134.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

