TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $361,639.45

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. TigerCash has a market cap of $361,639.45 and approximately $2.53 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00431758 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.