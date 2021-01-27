Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The Southern by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in The Southern by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

