Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $47,000 Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after acquiring an additional 258,096 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127,162 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 148.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 120,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $15,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

SEDG stock opened at $296.68 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

