Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,694,040 shares of company stock valued at $178,591,046 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

